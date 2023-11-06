Taiwan police are cracking down on ‘banking’ motorcyclists. No, seriously

Some of the motorcycle communities in Taiwan are outraged following a controversial new rule implemented by the Changhua County Police Department. That’s because law enforcement officials said it will fine and apprehend riders who bank or lean their motorcycles over 30 degrees.

No, we’re not making this stuff up at all. As reported by PaulTan.org, the Malaysian motoring site mentioned it has been a bit of a hot topic around Taiwanese news publications and social media. Well, we’re not too surprised about the uproar from motorcycle riding groups.

The rule is set to be enforced by November 15, 2023. It will be implemented along County Road 139. According to PaulTan.org, that road is popular among riders because of the views and the twisties.

But why are the police cracking down on ‘banking’ motorcyclists? Local police say there are two accident-prone areas along that road. These allegedly dangerous corners are found near Li She Coffee Shop and Shaolin Temple, to a point that the zone has been called the ‘Curves of Death’. A subtle nickname, it isn’t.

So, to curb any accidents and incidents around the so-called ‘Curves of Death’, authorities have placed two cornering cameras along the route. The exact location wasn’t mentioned, but it’s likely in the accident hotspot. The cameras not only detect the angle of the motorcycle while cornering, but it also features license plate recognition and can take a snap of the moment a rider exceeds 30 degrees.

PaulTan.org reports that if the rider can also be penalized if they do certain maneuvers. It includes hanging their feet, stretching legs, or leaning with their body. Any body part that makes contact with the ground such as hands and feet will also draw attention from the authorities.

We’re all for safer riding, and we don’t condone recklessness on public roads. That said, the measurement of the banking angle has been seen as excessive and overkill in terms of enforcement.



So riders, any thoughts about this? And should something like this be applied locally?