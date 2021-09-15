Car News

SMC boss gives us a preview of the new MRT-7 trains

Construction of the new rail line is now 55.3% complete
by Leandre Grecia | 4 hours ago
PHOTO: Ramon S. Ang on Facebook

Commuters have a lot to be excited about, as it’s really starting to feel like the MRT-7 is taking shape. As you may know, San Miguel Corporation (SMC) recently took delivery of new train sets from South Korea.

Now, company president and CEO Ramon S. Ang has shared a collage of photos showing these new MRT-7 trains. There aren’t a lot of images to go by, but Ang’s social-media post does give us a good look at the trains’ interior.

Judging by the photos, the trains look similar to what we’ve been accustomed to here in Metro Manila. However, it seems as if these new MRT-7 trains are roomier than those of other rail lines like the MRT-3. We’ll have to see these in person first to find out.

Ang also shared that the MRT-7 project is now 55.3% complete, and that he is looking forward to welcoming the line’s first passengers by December 2022. If all goes according to plan, then we’ll probably be able to ride the MRT-7 toward the end of next year as promised.

Are you stoked to finally see the MRT-7 up and running, too? Tell us what you think in the comments.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

