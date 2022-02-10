Ford gives us our first official look at the next-gen Ranger Raptor in camo

Here it is, people: Ford has finally released an official preview of the upcoming Ranger Raptor. We know a lot of people here on our shores are eager to see more of the high-performance truck.

The American carmaker didn’t reveal any specific details, but it did give us both photos and footage of the next-gen Ranger Raptor—albeit covered in camo—kicking up dirt in some desert.

Continue reading below ↓

By the looks of it, Ford has yet another dune-bashing, rally-ready Ranger on its hands here. It’s got a sturdy suspension to boot, along with a roaring engine. Ford has kept mum about what’s going to power the new Ranger Raptor, but we can only assume it’s going to be an EcoBoost under that hood.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Developed by Ford Performance for off-road enthusiasts, the next-gen Ranger Raptor has been engineered with smarter technology controlling tougher hardware to create the most advanced Ranger ever,” Ford said in its press release. Check out the clip below for a better look:

Looking forward to seeing the next-gen Ford Ranger Raptor in all its glory? The big reveal is set to happen on February 22, which is only less than two weeks away. Mark your calendars.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.