The next-gen Toyota Innova could very well be a hybrid

We heard rumors about the Toyota Innova going hybrid as far back as May this year. Fast forward to last month, Toyota somewhat confirmed that there’s at least a next-generation model coming. Now, thanks to the latest teaser, the carmaker has pretty much confirmed that the new MPV will, in fact, be a hybrid.

Following the sneak peek from October, Toyota has now released yet another image of what appears to be a seven-seater vehicle in the shadows. There’s also a one-liner that reads: “The new energy is coming.” There’s your blatant giveaway.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

(Not so) Fun fact: Toyota Land Cruiser is Japan's most stolen car

Owner of busway-trespassing Ferrari won’t be allowed to drive... for now

We still have no idea about what kind of electrified Innova we’ll be seeing, though. Will it be powered by the same hybrid powertrain found in the RAV4 Hybrid? Or perhaps the Corolla Cross’ engine setup? Also, will it still be built on the same IMV platform as its Hilux and Fortuner siblings?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Of course, keep in mind that all these are still speculations at this point, so take them with a grain of salt. For now, you can refer to more speculations and check out our render of the next-gen Innova instead.

Toyota Innova hybrid teaser:

See Also