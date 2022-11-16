Toyota might have just given the next-gen Innova a much more lavish interior

We’ve been talking about the next-generation Innova—or at least what appears to be it—for a while now. Toyota has been continuously putting out teasers of the all-new MPV that’s set to debut in Indonesia soon, so we’ve been keeping a close eye on our market.
Now, guess what? Yet another teaser was just put out, and it looks like we finally have a glimpse of the new Innova’s interior—and what a nice-looking interior that is. As you can see in the image above, there’s a panoramic sunroof up top.
There’s really not much to go by, but this is still big news for the popular nameplate. It’s not just about the sunroof per se—Toyota adding such a luxury to the Innova hints that the next-gen model could be a lot more upmarket than ever. Add that to the fact that it could be a hybrid, too. There’s really a lot to be excited about.
So, readers, what do you guys think of what Toyota has shown us so far?
Next-generation Toyota Innova teaser: