Toyota might have just given the next-gen Innova a much more lavish interior

We’ve been talking about the next-generation Innova—or at least what appears to be it—for a while now. Toyota has been continuously putting out teasers of the all-new MPV that’s set to debut in Indonesia soon, so we’ve been keeping a close eye on our market.

Now, guess what? Yet another teaser was just put out, and it looks like we finally have a glimpse of the new Innova’s interior—and what a nice-looking interior that is. As you can see in the image above, there’s a panoramic sunroof up top.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Honda's quirky new electric moped has 40km+ of range and a swappable battery system

EDSA Carousel Ayala Station (Southbound) to be relocated to One Ayala on November 19

PHOTO BY Toyota Indonesia on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

There’s really not much to go by, but this is still big news for the popular nameplate. It’s not just about the sunroof per se—Toyota adding such a luxury to the Innova hints that the next-gen model could be a lot more upmarket than ever. Add that to the fact that it could be a hybrid, too. There’s really a lot to be excited about.

So, readers, what do you guys think of what Toyota has shown us so far?

Next-generation Toyota Innova teaser:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Toyota