Report: Toyota could launch all-new Camry in 2024, next-gen RAV4 in 2025

Toyota has been rolling out all-new models left and right as of late. The all-new Innova, the Grand Highlander, and of course, the next-gen Wigo. It doesn’t look like it’s about to slow down anytime soon, either.

Apart from the fact that its electrification efforts—for its popular mass-market and luxury models and even its sports cars—are now in full swing, more reports are now coming in that a few more models are set to be overhauled in the coming years. Australian website Drive reported that the all-new Camry is set to debut in 2024, with the next-gen RAV4 following suit in 2025.

Drive said in its article that the all-new Camry is actually behind schedule, the sedan’s development is already “well-progressed” nonetheless. Not a lot of details about the new model are available yet, but it’s expected to hit showrooms sometime next year.

As for the RAV4, the information obtained by Drive indicates the next-gen model could land in Australia late next year or early on in the year after that. Production of this new model is also expected to begin in North America in October next year.

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) still has both of these models in its lineup, but they aren’t exactly massive sales drivers. Once the next-gen versions are out, do you think the carmaker should still consider bringing them in?

