Report: Next-gen Toyota Hilux to debut in 2025

The current-generation Hilux has seen a lot of success in several markets for Toyota. It can’t be denied, however, that the model is starting to show its age, especially compared to competitors like the Ford Ranger.

In a few years, though, we might see the next-generation pickup finally make its debut. According to a report by Australian website Drive, it has seen “secret forecasts” that indicate the all-new Hilux will be “rolling off the production line before the end of 2025.”

PHOTO BY Elaine Lara

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Details about the new pickup are still scarce, though, so we still have little idea of what to expect from the next-gen model if and when it’s finally revealed. No word either on where this will actually be developed and built. Drive, however, did point out that the new pickup is expected to be built on the new TNGA-F platform that underpins the Tundra, Tacoma, and Land Cruiser 300. There are also talks about it—as well as other future Toyotas—being partially electrified.

This is surely something a lot of you will keep an eye on, so once we get more info on all of these, we’ll keep you posted. We know there are still a couple of years to go (possibly) before the big reveal, but do tell us—what would you like to see from a next-generation model?

