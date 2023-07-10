Nissan launches facelifted Almera in PH; prices start at P839k

After less than two years since its local launch, the Almera has now received a few updates in our market. Nissan Philippines (NPI) is now opening the second half of the year with the unveiling of its facelifted subcompact sedan. This launch also comes just days before Honda Cars Philippines is set to launch the new City. Anyway, back to Nissan’s car...

The new Almera boasts a redesigned front fascia, with new horizontal slats on the new V-Motion grille that replace the chrome and gloss-black plastic trim as well as the mesh pattern on the pre-facelift model. The rear end, meanwhile, remains untouched.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

First drive: The Zenix is one heck of a gamble for Toyota

Bianca Bustamante nabs second F1 Academy win at Monza

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The interior has gone unchanged as well, but this cabin can now be had with a two-tone finish depending on the variant. Added tech here include Android Auto compatibility for the head unit, as well as a new tire-pressure monitoring system and lane-departure warning.

As for what’s under the hood, the Almera also retains its 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbopetrol that generates 99hp and 152Nm of torque for the CVT variants and 160Nm for the manual trim. Yes, there will still be a manual available in the range.

One of the biggest changes in the new Almera is the addition of Nissan Connect Services for the top-spec variant, a first for NPI. This enables various features—such as remote lock/unlock or remote engine start—accessible via a dedicated smartphone app.

The new Almera starts at P839,00 for the base EL MT variant. Each purchase for of the Almera comes with a three-year subscription to Nissan Connect Services. For the full price list, you can check out the text below.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

Nissan Almera 2024 prices

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

Nissan Almera 1.0 VL Turbo CVT – P1,149,000

Nissan Almera 1.0L VE Turbo CVT – P1,059,000

Nissan Almera 1.0 EL Turbo MT – P839,000

What do you think of Nissan’s new subcompact sedan? Watch this space for more details on the new Almera—we’ll bring you more as we have them.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓