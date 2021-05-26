Nissan has turned the Elgrand into a mobile conference room

Nissan is building a new pandemic-ready vehicle in Japan.

But no, this isn’t a mobile clinic or a quarantine-ready vehicle—this one’s a ‘mobile conference room’ that you can actually host video conferences in. We call it pandemic-ready because we all know how the majority of the world’s population has been forced to stick to online meetings and virtual gatherings ever since this global health crisis started.

The vehicle used here is the two-row Nissan Elgrand VIP, only it’s been refurbished with a large 32-inch display in the rear end of the cabin. This display is equipped with the functions needed in a conference room.

PHOTO BY Nissan

A sound-insulating wall is installed behind the display to separate the front row from the rear, and a dedicated communication tool that passengers can use to talk to the driver comes as standard. When you reach your destination before your meeting ends, for example, then this comms tool will come in handy. In addition, it also provides information on the current location via a detailed map.

5G connection is also available inside the vehicle to ensure seamless and uninterrupted web conferences. For those who often find themselves attending meetings while on the go, a car like this would definitely come in handy.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Nissan says demonstration tests will be conducted in Tokyo and in some areas of the Kanagawa Prefecture from June to September of this year. What say you, readers—do you think the world could use more of these mobile conference rooms amid this pandemic?

