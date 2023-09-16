Nissan retrofies the Frontier with new Hardbody Edition in the US

Nissan has launched a special edition of its Frontier truck that pays tribute to the classic ’80s Hardbody pickup. If you’re of a certain maturity, you're probably thinking Datsun. Apparently, it doesn’t matter.

Hiren Patel, project lead designer at Nissan Design America, said: “Even if you don't recognise or remember the original Hardbody, you're still going to say, ‘that’s a cool truck.’”

He’s right. Patel’s team has imitated the original’s wheels with heritage-styled 17-inch alloys. Similarly, new wing mirrors and overriders give the pick-up some proper 'daytime television adventure series’ vibes. Thankfully, gloss-painted bumpers replace the cheap plastic matte finish this time around.

PHOTO BY Nissan

With ‘4x4’ and ‘Nissan’ decals embellishing the doors and tailgate, we concede the Hardbody Edition does look pretty retro with its red/black color combo.

In addition to the special edition, Nissan’s also been switching around its trim levels. What was once known as the SV Premium package now becomes the SL grade.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Apparently, Nissan wants the Frontier to be a consideration for both city-slicking and tackling more rural terrain. It arrives with a swathe of fancy tech like heated leather front seats, daytime running lights, an electric sunroof, remote engine start, and dual-zone climate control built into the SL grade as standard.

Then there’s the connectivity with the Nissan Connect companion app, Apple CarPlay (wireless), Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Wifi hotspot, all controlled through a seven-inch touchscreen display.

Underneath there’s a 3.8-liter direct injection V6 with a nine-speed ’box and enough driver-assist technology to park a moon-going rocket in your local supermarket car park safely. Of course, it’s also got four-wheel drive, hill descent control, Bilstein off-road shocks, and an electronic locking rear diff—if opting for the PRO-4X variant.

While it hasn’t the same towing capacity as, say, the Ford Ranger (by over a hundred kilos), the newer $29,770 (P1.688 million) Frontier clearly has strong appeal. Not least because it looks like an ’80s truck.

More photos of the Nissan Frontier Hardbody Edition:

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.