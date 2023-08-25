2024 Nissan GT-R quietly launched in PH, starts at P12.445-M

The new Nissan GT-R made its world premiere way back in January 2023. It debuted during this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, and it was yet another facelift for the supercar-baiting grand tourer. Even though it has been 15 years since it first premiered, the R35 model’s has barely waned.

Several months after its global debut, Nissan opened the order and reservation books for the updated GT-R in May 2023. Now, the company has, rather quietly, launched the car in the country. For the Philippines, only one variant will be offered, at least for now. It’s the Premium version that we get here, essentially the mid-spec version that’s also offered in its home market of Japan.

PHOTO BY Nissan Philippines

With that, the local GT-R gets niceties such as supple, hand-stitched semi-aniline leader, loads of leather, aluminum and carbon fiber trimmings, plus an 11-speaker sound system by Bose with dual subwoofers. It also gets a Bilstein DampTronic Suspension System, allowing the car to firm up or soften the shock absorbers at the push of a button.

PHOTO BY Nissan Philippines

For those curious about practicalities, here are some fast facts. The car has a cargo capacity of 315 liters, a ground clearance of 110mm, and a fuel tank capacity of 74 liters. In all fairness, the tank capacity is what one would expect from a car of this size but expect to burn through that in no time thanks to its 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 engine.

Unlike the previous facelifts of the GT-R, the 2024 edition retains its horsepower and torque figures of 562hp and 637Nm of torque. It then lays the power on the ground with Nissan’s ATTESA all-wheel drive system and shifts with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. If you’re wondering what ATTESA means, it stands for Advanced Total Traction Engineering System for All-Terrain. We’ll stick to saying ATTESA, thank you.

PHOTO BY Nissan Philippines

As for other changes, the front bumper has been completely redesigned, along with other aerodynamic enhancements care of the new side skits, rear bumper garnish, and spoiler. The company adds that noise, vibration, and harshness levels have also been reduced, while the sound was tweaked for better comfort.

PHOTO BY Nissan Philippines

For now, there is no word whether Nissan Philippines Inc. (NPI) will bring in the punchier and more track focused Nismo version in the country. But if you’re happy with the GT-R Premium, it will set you back P12,445,000, a jump from around P3 million from the previous facelifted version.