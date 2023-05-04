The new Nissan GT-R has landed and it'll set you back P12.445-M

It’s been 15 years since Nissan unveiled the GT-R, and since then, it’s seen a host of updates and upgrades. The most recent one came out in January 2023, making its world premiere during the Tokyo Auto Salon. And while we (still) poke fun at the current model’s age, one can’t deny the staying power of Nissan’s grand tourer.

PHOTO BY Nissan

It’s been several months since it made its world premiere, and several markets have received that model. Now, Nissan has announced that it’s now available in the Philippines. It also gets a massive price bump for 2023 (for model year 2024), now retailing for P12,445,000. For comparison, the outgoing model is a hair under P9 million, while the Nismo version goes for about P15 million.

PHOTO BY Nissan

So, why the sizable price jump? Well, the P3+ million doesn’t give you extra power. Unlike the previous facelifts of the GT-R, the 2024 edition retains its horsepower and torque figures of 562hp and 637Nm of torque. However, Nissan claims the 2024 GT-R features improved aerodynamics and a smoother ride. The company adds that noise, vibration, and harshness levels have also been reduced, while the sound was tweaked for better comfort.

As for other changes, the front bumper has been completely redesigned, along with other aerodynamic enhancements care of the new side skits, rear bumper garnish, and spoiler. Think of it as a smoother-looking version of the original 2007 model. Meanwhile, the NISMO model gets even more aggressive aero-related mods, a more track-oriented suspension tune, and the promise of a more ‘raw’ driving experience. That said, the NISMO model retains its power output at 592hp and 652Nm.

PHOTO BY Nissan

It is still unknown what GT-R variant will be offered for the Philippine market. There are currently ten (!) to choose from, namely the Pure Edition, Black Edition, Premium Edition, Premium Edition T-spec, Track Edition engineered by Nismo, Track Edition engineered by Nismo T-Spec, GT-R Nismo, and GT-R Nismo Special Edition. Either way, we now know the price, and we could expect the Nismo to become even more expensive should Nissan Philippines decide to bring that in as well.