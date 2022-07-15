The Nissan Kicks is coming to PH next month

Nissan Philippines (NPI) has been betting big on its e-Power technology. In fact, a camouflaged crossover bearing the e-Power logo was the brand’s sole display at this year’s Manila International Auto Show (MIAS). That teaser of sorts wasn’t just any old flex, either. We can confirm that the electric-powered system is indeed on its way to our shores, and we now know which model will be the first to host it.

Next month, NPI will launch the Kicks, a subcompact crossover that has been available in other markets since 2016. It entered our region—and received the e-Power treatment—when it launched in Thailand in May 2020.

While details remain scarce at this point, what we can tell you is that the Philippine-spec Kicks e-Power will have a total output of 134hp and 280Nm of torque. All that potential is delivered by an electric motor to the front wheels. There is an engine onboard, but that’s only purpose is to charge the motor. The advantages of this setup, according to Nissan, include great fuel economy for the engine-slash-charger (22-25km/L) and superior acceleration versus, say, a 2.0-liter turbopetrol.

The Kicks e-Power can also be driven for the most part without using the brake pedal. Ease off the accelerator, and the car begins applying braking force automatically. But that’s a review for another article. In the meantime, let us know in the comments if you’re looking forward to the Kicks’ arrival.

