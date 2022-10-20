Updated Nissan Leaf gets new logo and wheels, retains P2.798-M SRP

Back in April, Nissan introduced some aesthetic tweaks to the Leaf, giving it flashy new wheels and a few tech enhancements here and there. Now, just about half a year later these upgrades have made it to our market.

At the 2022 Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit, Nissan Philippines (NPI) officially unveiled the new and improved Leaf. The EV took center stage at NPI’s booth this year, and it came sporting one of the two new wheel designs that Nissan released for this model.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The new Hyundai Stargazer has officially landed in PH

Does the Hyundai Stargazer have what it takes fight the MPV segment’s mainstays?

In addition, the Leaf now also wears the sleek new Nissan badge, a logo that’s already made it to NPI’s dealers but has yet to grace other models in the carmaker’s local lineup. Leaf units in our market now also come with the improved intelligent rearview mirror that promises better visibility.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

The Leaf retains its powertrain, though, so local units can still be spec’d with the same 148hp and 320Nm setup. This comes with a 40kWh battery that promises a maximum range of about 311km.

No price adjustments here as well—NPI is still selling this EV for P2.798 million. Do you guys like these changes to the Leaf?

More photos of the Nissan Leaf 2023:

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.