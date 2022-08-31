Confirmed: Nissan is launching the Livina in PH on September 6

The all-new Nissan Livina was spotted on local roads earlier this month, suggesting that a local launch could be happening soon. Well, we now have the confirmation we were looking for.

Nissan Philippines (NPI) has just sent an invite for the launch of the Livina, so it’s finally official. The Mitsubishi Xpander clone will be unveiled on September 6, 2022. That’s a week from now, so be sure to mark your calendars.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Supreme Court: MMDA covered by TRO against no-contact apprehension

MMDA removes number coding scheme exemptions for senior citizens, PWDs

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

NPI didn’t reveal any information about the vehicle, though, so all we can do is speculate. There’s only one engine we’re guessing the Livina will arrive with, and that’s the Xpander’s 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that generates 104hp at 6,000rpm and 141Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This comes mated to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox.

We haven’t the slightest idea about its pricing, but we’re sure NPI will look to make this a very competitive offering, so expect it to fall right around or even under the P1 million mark.

What do you think of this upcoming introduction, readers? Think our market can use another one of these seven-seater MPVs?

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.