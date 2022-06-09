This ridiculous Nissan Navara packs a 1,000hp engine from a GT-R

At one point in its life, the Nissan Navara you see above was an honest, hard-working truck. Perhaps it fell in with the wrong crowd, though, because it’s now a widebody Nissan GT-R-engined maniac.

It’s the work of British drifter Stephen Biagioni and his team at SB Motorsports, with the group wanting something a little different to act as the shop runaround.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Now, we’ve seen a Navara with a GT-R heart before courtesy of Shropshire-based Severn Valley Motorsport, but that made do with just over 800hp. This build gets more than 1,000hp. Should be plenty enough.

The VR38 V6 from the R35 was initially a 4.1-liter, with 160 hours of work going into the engine alone. Pretty much everything has been upgraded, with plenty of off-the-shelf GT-R tuning bits as well as custom exhaust manifolds and two Garrett turbos.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

The chassis was strengthened to cope with the extra grunt being sent to all four wheels and the gearbox is a beefed-up six-speed GR6 unit from the GT-R to match. There’s also a KW coilover suspension setup with a hydraulic lift system, and the bulging bodywork was sculpted by Sterling Automotive.

Like the look of the bonkers Navara-R? SB Motorsports has said that it’ll take orders from “serious enthusiasts who are eager to have their own custom-built, road-legal monster.” The cost? Well, prices will start from £250,000 (over P16 million). Bargain…

More photos of the SB Motorsports Nissan Navara-R

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

