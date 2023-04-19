Shanghai 2023: Nissan unveils a different kind of Pathfinder for China

The Nissan Pathfinder has a long and interesting history. Introduced in 1985, it started out as a small, truck-based SUV. It grew in size for the second generation, putting it squarely in the mid-size SUV class, and the Navara-based third-gen model even had an option V8 from the Patrol. But since 2012, it’s been transformed into a crossover with most of the off-roading hardware taken out. The current-gen, launched in 2022, continues with the crossover style.

Fast forward to Auto Shanghai 2023, and Nissan has introduced yet another different kind of Pathfinder. It’s still a crossover with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, but the exterior design is as space-age as Nissans get. Nissan says it’s a concept for now, but it looks rather close to being a production model thanks to the large side mirrors.

PHOTO BY Nissan

So, is this a new generation of the Pathfinder? According to Nissan, not quite. This is the Pathfinder that the Chinese market will be getting once the production version rolls out later this year. It’s similar to what Ford did with the Explorer when it came up with a version for the Chinese market. Nissan didn’t mention anything about the platform, so this is likely a heavily rebodied version of the fifth-generation model.

PHOTO BY Nissan

The Pathfinder for the Chinese market gets a bolder look with a front end that appears to be inspired by Nissan’s Japanese-market vans and the Ariya. The sides have been smoothened out with not much in the way of sharp angles or character lines. As for the rear, it gets full-width tail lights and a more rakish tailgate design.

PHOTO BY Nissan

At first glance, the interior appears to have received a massive overhaul. But if it’s compared to the version offered to the rest of the world, you’ll notice that the dashboard fascia, center console, and door panels are largely identical. Making it look like an all-new dash is the center stack with its wider display, a different instrument cluster, and redesigned center air-conditioning vents. Like the versions sold in other countries, the Chinese Pathfinder has three-row seating.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Nissan did not mention what powers the Pathfinder, but it’s likely carried over from the North American and Australian models. If so, there’s a good chance it uses a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 284hp and 351Nm of torque. However, reports from China suggest that it could receive a downsized four-cylinder engine down the line.