Nissan PH is finally bringing in the new Patrol

The current Nissan Patrol in our market has been around for a very long time. And while it’s still a capable SUV, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t a little excited to learn that it’s finally on its way out.

Yes, that’s right: The Patrol Royale’s long-overdue replacement is on its way to our shores. Nissan Philippines (NPI) has just given us confirmation through the official teaser on its website. Look at some of the photos below:

This model’s been out in the open for a few years now. In fact, Top Gear Philippines’ assistant managing editor was already able to spend time with the updated Patrol in the UAE a while back—you can read more of his first impressions here.

As to what kind of Patrol we’ll be getting here is still a mystery, but at least we know what to expect: The new look, the fresh interior, the added Nissan Intelligent Mobility features, and of course, the punchy engines. We just don’t know if we’ll be getting the 275hp, 394Nm 4.0-liter V6 or the 400hp, 560Nm 5.6-liter V8. The badge on one of the teaser images above suggests that it’s going to be the latter. Who knows, maybe we’ll be getting both?

We’ve also no idea when the actual launch of the new Patrol will be, but we wouldn’t be surprised if NPI decides to squeeze it in this month to serve as an exclamation point to what has been a very busy year for the company.

Are guys looking forward to seeing the new Patrol land here? We know we are.

