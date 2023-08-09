Is the next-gen Nissan Patrol (finally) coming soon?

It could be said that the current generation Nissan Patrol is one of the veterans of the full-sized 4x4 class. Also known as the Y62 Patrol, it’s been around since 2010, so it’s well over a decade old now. Its prime competitor, the Toyota Land Cruiser, was redesigned thoroughly in 2021. It makes us wonder when Nissan will roll out an all-new Patrol.

A few months ago, it was reported that the Patrol’s luxury counterpart, the Infiniti QX80, is expected to show its all-new version as a concept sometime this year. But even with that information, Nissan refuses to budge when asked about any information regarding the next-generation Patrol. If anything, the Japanese automaker has been good at keeping everything under wraps with its flagship SUV.

PHOTO BY Nissan Philippines

However, an Instagram post from @car_secrets could be the world’s first look at future SUV. Spotted in Dubai, the page claims one of its reels is that of the seventh-generation Nissan Patrol or the second-generation Infiniti QX80. Either way, the page is firm in thinking it’s a Nissan product. Check out the reel below.

If it is, indeed, the next Patrol, Nissan did a fine job in hiding it. There are no exposed panels to be seen, and it’s wearing thick false panels to throw off any would-be renderers. It’s too early to speculate what it might look like at the moment. The heavy camouflage suggests that it might be a while before the model's global premiere. The only parts exposed in the test car are the corners of its tail lights, a small section of its headlights, and the glass area...obviously.

PHOTO BY Nissan Philippines

Most information about the all-new Patrol is speculative for now. It has been suggested that Nissan could drop the 5.6-liter V8 engine in favor of a downsized, twin-turbocharged V6. Meanwhile, another report mentioned the possibility of e-Power, with Nissan vice president Shunichi Inamijima stating the technology is ‘applicable for larger SUVs and commercial applications, and technical development is going on’.

If the latter is true, it could be a game changer in the full-size SUV sector.