Nissan X-Trail gets updated, but will it ever come to PH?

If there’s one major automaker that’s missing out on the compact crossover class in the country, it’s Nissan. Besides, Honda has the CR-V, Mazda has the CX-5, and Toyota has the RAV4. Sure, they’re not as wildly popular as truck-based SUVs, but there is a market, nonetheless.

For Nissan, the compact crossover role was covered by the X-Trail. It was first offered in the Philippines in 2003 with two generations that followed afterwards. However, it’s been a while since the Nissan X-Trail was sold in the country with the last one being the facelifted version of the third generation.

PHOTO BY Nissan

The fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail made its world premiere as the Rogue in 2020. However, it’s still not being offered in most Southeast Asian markets. As far as we can tell, only Singapore has received the latest model. But while it’s not likely the Philippine market will ever see the X-Trail again, the updated version in the US could show us what we could be missing.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Yes, the X-Trail (still called Rogue in North America) received a minor model change for the 2024 model year. It gets major revisions outside, a few tweaks inside, along with several technology updates.

The most obvious difference between the 2024 model and the initial version is the front end. It ditches the classic V-Motion grille in favor of chrome slats this time around. Mind you, Nissan still calls it V-Motion, but it’s a newer version says the Japanese automaker.

PHOTO BY Nissan

At the back, the taillights get a bit of a tweak, and some of the badges have a new look. New wheel designs are also part of the 2024 updates from the base model all the way to the top. Capping off the changes are revamped garnishes and additional color choices.

PHOTO BY Nissan

To keep its interior fresh, Nissan says it has given the X-Trail/Rogue new colors and textures. These can be seen on door panels, seats, center console and passenger-side dashboard. Meanwhile, the mid-spec variant adds a wireless device charging pad, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Nissan is rather proud of the fact that the X-Trail is the first model in its segment that only has USB-C ports. Time to get a new cable, then.

PHOTO BY Nissan

For technology, the top two trim levels get built-in Google software. It includes Google Assistant, Google Maps and more on Google Play. Nissan even extended the Nissan Connect free trial for three years, a lot more than the pre-facelift model’s six-month trial. On top of that, mid and top-grade models have Amazon Alexa built-in the infotainment system. Of course, advance driver assist systems are standard, from adaptive cruise control to autonomous emergency braking.

PHOTO BY Nissan

For North America, the Rogue/X-Trail uses a 1.5-liter variable compression turbo engine. It’s a turbocharger configuration that’s unique to Nissan, and we’re genuinely curious what it’s like in the real world. It’s the sole engine choice for that region, and it’s good for 201hp and 305Nm of torque. It shifts with a continuously variable transmission and is available with front or all-wheel drive.

PHOTO BY Nissan

That said, other markets for the Nissan X-Trail have the option of having e-Power technology. It’s similar to the Kicks, but it uses a 1.5-liter turbo engine to charge up a pair of electric motors that power the front and rear wheels. The result is a total system output of 210hp and 350Nm of torque, higher than that of the US version.