The new Nissan X-Trail comes with seven seats and e-Power configuration in the UK

The following fact slightly surprised me: Nissan has sold six million X-Trails, and clone Rogues, over three generations. The first one was quite funky for a year-2000 vehicle, but then it became somehow invisible. Or at least unmemorable. Maybe this new one will make a bigger impression.

(I was once asked to write a review of the outgoing generation. I said I couldn’t do it because I hadn’t driven one. Then I looked back at my diary and found I actually had, but I’d quickly forgotten it.)

The point of the X-Trail isn’t to be a statement car. It’s ready to fit into the background of family life. It’s not the car, it’s what you do with it. In this case, the possibility exists of active family life while using a bit less fuel than usual.

See, the X-Trail comes with Nissan’s e-Power system, where the engine is a little donkey that charges the battery, while the wheels are driven by an electric motor. So it feels torquey and instant-acting like a battery EV, but you don’t need to plug it in.

And also, the 4WD version has a second motor on the rear wheels. Since this doesn’t need a propshaft, the back seat has a flat floor and there’s room for a third row behind. It does 0-116kph in 7.2sec and 18.6km/L.

So here’s a handy USP if you need it. The X-Trail is a hybrid 4WD crossover that’s a seven-seater. The rivals lose the third row if you specify a hybrid or PHEV option.

You can also have the X-Trail without the rear motor. Then it has a very similar powertrain to the e-Power version of the Qashqai, tested here.

Never mind the big-mouth SUV styling, high ground clearance, and 4WD option—Nissan admits most buyers spend 70% of their driving time in the suburbs. The smooth ‘one-pedal’ driving is a relaxing attraction in those circumstances.

No surprises for guessing there’s an increase in the interior screen sizes and definition, and connectivity. We’ve sampled much of it on the Nissan Ariya and it’s pretty good. There’s a sensible number of physical buttons and knobs too. A big head-up display comes with some specs. Combine the driver’s screen, HUD, and center screen and you measure 35 inches of display. Driver assist also looks well up to class standards, but we’ll have to test how easy and smooth the systems operate.

The second row slides for versatility, and has loads of power ports of both USB-A and USB-C. It has wide-opening doors for loading child seats. People love that, Nissan’s research says.

For the UK it’s a wide range, but relatively simply priced. Three powertrains start with a variable-compression 163hp mild hybrid, runs from about £32,000-£42,000 (P2.1-2.76 million) depending on trim. The front-drive e-Power with 204hp adds £2,435 (P160,000) for the same trim level, and the 213hp twin-motor setup another £2,200 (P145,000).

Would you like to see this seven-seat crossover land in the Philippines one day?

More photos of the Nissan X-Trail 2023:

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

