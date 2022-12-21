Car News

This Nissan Z crossover isn’t really what it looks like

Think this model will ever get upsized?
by Drei Laurel | 4 hours ago
Nissan Fairlady X
PHOTO: Nissan Kyoto Automotive College
Nissan

Don’t worry, the Nissan Z isn’t getting upsized. Well, at least not yet.

So, what’s this then? It’s not a Nissan Z crossover, but a crossover that’s had a handful of Z aesthetics plastered all over its body. If you want to be specific, this thing is actually a Nissan Murano.

While we aren’t fond of the idea of the Z becoming a crossover either, we do have to admit that those responsible for this build have done an excellent job making two vehicles work.

Viewed from the front, one can easily mistake this unit for an actual Nissan production vehicle. It’s only upon closely observing some awkward lines by the fenders and an unusual tail-end that this Z’s true nature becomes apparent. We have to say, some of the sports car’s design cues fit the taller and wider stance of a crossover or SUV.

If you dig the end product—which has been dubbed the ‘Fairlady X’—you can thank the students at the Nissan Kyoto Automotive College for putting in the hard work. You can see more of this build in the video embedded below.

So, a Nissan Z crossover or SUV? Let us know your thoughts on this idea in the comments section.

Students build Nissan Z crossover

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

