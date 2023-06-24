The Nismo version of the Nissan Z is here—and of course it’s shredding its tires

Are you an American that likes sports cars? Because if you are, oh boy, do we have some good news for you.

Nissan has released a YouTube video that gives us our very first look at a hotter version of the Z sports car, although it clearly hasn’t worked out exactly what said version will be called. On YouTube, it is referred to as the Nissan Nismo Z, while the press release mentions that a Z Nismo will arrive later this summer.

Nissan Nismo Z preview:

Anyway, we’ll stick with Nismo Z for now. We don’t have any details about changes from the standard car just yet, but we do know that the Nismo will still use a twin-turbo V6 and that it’ll likely have a power increase from the Z’s 400hp.

Thanks to the video, we also know that the Nismo Z will do very big skids, particularly if the driver is three-time Formula Drift champion Chris Forsberg. Oh, and we can see that there are a number of cosmetic changes, including new wheels, a new spoiler, and a much more attractive front bumper. The red accents should be unique to the Nismo, too, and it looks like there will be new Recaro bucket seats on the inside.

Excited?

More photos of the Nissan Nismo Z in action:

