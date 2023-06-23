Holy tofu, the Toyota GR86 has just gotten Trueno-fied

In US-only Supra news, Toyota is releasing a limited edition of the GR86 for the 2024 model year. The two-tone Trueno Edition takes its name from the iconic ’80s AE86 Corolla—also known as the Corolla Sport GT-S and Sprinter Trueno (in Japan)—and comes with a tasty new Performance package as standard.

Limited to 860 units bound for the US market only, the Trueno will have a Gazoo-tuned package to “maximise handling, ride comfort and optimize braking,” so Toyota says.

PHOTO BY Toyota

The Performance package includes Sachs dampers and bigger Brembo brakes. They join the GR86’s usual 2.4-liter engine setup, delivering 223hp and 249Nm torque, tuned to serve peak torque at 3,700rpm.

There’s a ton of driver-assist features, too. Toyota’s Active Safety Suite—including adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, and automatic emergency braking—is available with both the six-speed auto ’box and, for the first time, a six-speed manual transmission.

PHOTO BY Toyota

The brand also tells us the Performance package can be retrofitted to 2022 and 2023 GR86s, if customers opted for the 18-inch wheels. Despite all the extra gubbins, the car is still light—just shy of 1,300kg. In fact, it’s almost three kilos lighter than the previous-gen ’86.

Aesthetically, the GR86 Trueno Edition will be two-tone—black with red or black with white—and features a black hood, black stripes, black spoiler, and black trim.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Inside, the soft cow-free suede with red leather accents and red stitching are mated with a barrage of Trueno-badged components, like the gear knob and the door mats. An eight-speaker audio suite joins the eight-inch display, which has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Toyota is keen to emphasize that any purchase of a 2024 GR86—Trueno or otherwise—comes with a complimentary one-year membership to...NASA. Sadly, not the one that let Ollie Kew push a Chiron to its limits. No. This is the National Auto Sport Association, and entitles GR86 customers access to one free ‘High Performance Driving Event.’

Hard to be disappointed, really.

More photos of the Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition:

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.