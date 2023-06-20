Here’s your first look at the all-new Mitsubishi Strada

By now, we all know that the all-new Mitsubishi Strada will make its global premiere by July 26. It’s exciting news indeed, but Mitsubishi knows how amp up the buzz for its next-gen pickup.

Mitsubishi has just released teaser photos of the redesigned Strada, and they’re pretty juicy images too. Sure, it’s still shadowy images, but it shows enough detail for us to figure what it might look like.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

There are strong shades of the XRT Concept for the exterior, and it doesn’t come as a surprise. There’s the new look for the Dynamic Shield grille, with a more upright and bolder design. It also has high-mounted lights and foglamps that follows Mitsubishi’s current design language.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

The all-new Strada will also form the basis of the future Navara, so it’s possible that some of the hard points you see on this truck will appear in the Nissan eventually. As for the rest of the truck, the theme appears to be more angular than the current model with its fender extensions making it appear even larger than before.

Engine specs are a mystery at the moment, but it it possible that it will get an updated version of the 4N15 MIVEC turbodiesel. Dubbed the 4N16, this engine should have more power given that its competitors have at least 190hp and 450Nm of torque. The current 4N15 mill produces 179hp and 430Nm, far behind the top-spec engines from Toyota and Ford.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

There’s a lot riding on the all-new Strada. Given that its rivals have been redesigned or will soon get all-new versions, the launch of this model is cruicial if Mitsubishi wants to get ahead of the pickup game this decade.