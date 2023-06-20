GAC GS3 Emzoom confirmed for June 30 launch in PH, starts under P1-M

GAC has been making a lot of noise since late last year. Aside from bringing in a pair of all-new models (the Empow and second-gen GS8), it also launched the first-ever Emkoo in the Philippines during the Manila International Auto Show earlier this year. But now, there is yet another model on the horizon.

That model is the second-generation GS3, and it has the local name of GS3 Emzoom. The Philippines is also the first market to receive it outside of its home market, so it's a pretty huge deal.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The Subaru Crosstrek is coming soon to PH

NLEX installs more CCTV cameras across tollway network

PHOTO BY GAC

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

That said, there are no product specifications at the moment, but the company announced the variants that will be released for the Philippine market. The GS3 Emzoom range kicks off the GS, followed by the GB, and topped by the GL. All models also come with a five-year warranty for peace of mind.

In case you missed the headline, GAC will officially unveil the subcompact crossover by June 30, 2023. By then, full specification will be revealed, from its engines to its features. In the meantime, check out the introductory prices of the GS3 Emzoom.

GS3 Emzoom GS: P998,000

GS3 Emzoom GB: P1,098,000

GS3 Emzoom GL: P1,198,000

PHOTO BY GAC



CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

What caught our attention was the GS variant. At under P1,000,000, it puts it in the same ballpark as the MG ZS, Toyota Raize, Kia Stonic, and Chery Tiggo 5x. It has a fair bit of competition, but the winner here is going to be the consumer.