The Subaru Crosstrek is coming soon to PH

Subaru has launched three new models in the Philippines this year so far. Launched in during the Manila International Auto Show, these were the mildly updated Outback, the Forester GT, and the heavily updated Evoltis. But there’s another model coming in 2023.

PHOTO BY Subaru

No, it’s not the all-new Forester. We’ll have to wait a little bit longer for that. Instead, we’ll be getting the all-new Crosstrek, the crossover formerly known as the XV. Subaru Philippines has recently released a teaser showing its upcoming model, but there aren’t much details just yet.

That said, the Crosstrek has been unveiled in other ASEAN countries (and Taiwan), so it’s likely that we’ll be getting similar specifications for the local market. So, what can we expect?

For the engine, it’s likely that the Philippine market will stick to the familiar 2.0-liter, four-cylinder boxer mill. It’s the same block that powers most of Subaru’s products, namely the Forester and Impreza. It’s good for 154hp and 196Nm of torque, and it shifts with a Lineartronic CVT. All-wheel drive is, of course, standard.

PHOTO BY Subaru

That said, the lightning on the teaser photo does make us wonder if Subaru PH will release a hybrid version. If so, it will be the first hybrid model Subaru will offer in the country and could be a likely rival to the Corolla Cross HEV. As for power, it has a combined system output of 143hp and 188Nm of torque.

As for other specs, we can expect Subaru’s EyeSight active driver assist system to be fitted standard. Subaru models worldwide come with this feature, and it only makes sense to keep it for the local market for economies of scale. A price bump is also expected, but it’s still likely less than the Forester. What we can confirm is that the reservation books are now open for this model, which is now accessible through the company’s official local website.