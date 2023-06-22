Car News

Move over, Innova: The all-new Toyota Zenix is now officially in PH

Both hybrid and gasoline variants are available for this one
by Leandre Grecia | Just now
Toyota Zenix 2023
PHOTO: Leandre Grecia
Toyota
Toyota Innova
Toyota Zenix

This is it, ladies and gents. This is finally it. Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has now officially launched the all-new Toyota Zenix in our market.

For those who’ve been living under a rock, you’re probably wondering what the Zenix is. This is no less than the next-generation Toyota Innova that we reckon many of you have been waiting for—at least judging by how many people keep reading our stories about the all-new Innova.

2023 Toyota Zenix quick walkaround:

Toyota Zenix

As we’ve already mentioned multiple times in the past, the all-new Zenix will come with multiple powertrain options. There’s the 2.0-liter purely petrol-powered engine that generates 172hp at 6,600rpm and 205Nm of torque from 4,500-4,900rpm. This powertrain comes mated to a CVT—a first for this model.

In addition to the gas-only option, there’s the hybrid engine that consists of this 2.0-liter mill paired with a 111hp electric motor. The combined system output for this setup is 184hp and 188Nm of torque.

Toyota Zenix

Apart from these new powertrains, the all-new Innova—or Zenix, forgive us—also gets a revamped interior fitted with brown and black leather, new gadgets, and captain seats with Ottomans. Another glaring difference is the now bigger interior. The Zenix sits on a new front-wheel-drive platform, essentially unlocking heaploads of space inside the cabin.

As far as prices go, the all-new Toyota Zenix is priced at P1.67 million for the gas-only variant. The hybrid sells for P1.953 million

2023 Toyota Innova prices

  • Toyota Innova Zenix 2.0 Q Hybrid CVT – P1,953,000
  • Toyota Innova Zenix 2.0 V CVT – P1,670,000

Now, we’ll hit pause on the new Zenix for now. We’ll talk about all the new bits in this all-new MPV in a different story. For now, tell us what you think of this new model in the comments.

Toyota Zenix

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

