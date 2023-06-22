Despite the Zenix’s arrival, Toyota will continue to sell the diesel-powered Innova in PH

So you might have heard that Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) just launched the Zenix, the successor to the mighty Innova. Actually, scratch that—we’re pretty sure you have heard the news.

The all-new Zenix is looking like a pretty darn good offering, isn’t it? New hybrid engine, new chassis, new tech—Toyota basically improved everything there is to improve with the old Innova. But it’s missing one thing that our market loves so dearly: a diesel option.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Everything you need to know about temporary and improvised license plates

Kia Philippines will bring in four new models in the next 12 months

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Now, normally, when a manufacturer launches an all-new model, said model replaces the outgoing one. That’s just the way the world works. But not TMP—remember the old Hiace? It’s still racking up sales for Toyota here in our market, arguably just as good as the latest model is.

Contrary to what common sense might tell you, TMP is actually employing the same strategy here with the Innova. To cater to car buyers that are reluctant to try hybrids or to go back to gasoline engines or even just those who simply want to stick to their diesel mills, TMP will continue to sell the previous-gen Innova. For as long as the diesel Innova’s still available, TMP has said that it will continue offering it here in the Philippines. Good news for you diesel fans.

If you want to read up on the Innova, you can check out this previous review of ours. If it’s the Zenix that you’re now eyeing, well, just click these blue words.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag