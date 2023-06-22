Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the all-new Toyota Zenix

All eyes are now on Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP), as the carmaker has now launched the official successor to the ever-popular Innova: the all-new Zenix.

At its core, it’s still the Innova that Filipinos have grown to love—heck, you can even see the Innova badge on the liftgate. However, TMP is now selling this as just the Zenix also to signal that this is a new era for the beloved MPV.

Besides, there’s a lot that’s changed with this all-new model, so a new nameplate might just be fitting. It’s not just a new powertrain we’re looking at. The Zenix now sits on a new platform, gets a new drivetrain, boasts an entirely revamped interior, and packs more tech than ever.

We’re sure a lot of you are curious about this all-new model, so we’ve put together here all the important details that you guys need to know about it.

Toyota Zenix 2023 walkaround

Variants and prices

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

At launch, TMP has only made two variants available: the gasoline-only trim and the hybrid version. The lower V-spec Zenix stickers for P1.67 million while the higher Q-spec MPV goes for P1.953 million. You can check out the official price list below.

Toyota Zenix 2023 prices

Toyota Zenix 2.0 Q Hybrid CVT – P1,953,000

Toyota Zenix 2.0 V CVT – P1,670,000

Exterior

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

The all-new Toyota Zenix measures 4,755mm long, 1,850mm wide (-5mm for the gas variant), and 1,799mm tall. While it may have all the new tech and whatnot, it’s not that far off from the old Innova in terms of design.

The front fascia—albeit now with much more black, chrome, and silver plastic accents—still has that familiar look to it with the swept-back headlamps and the trapezoidal grille. The rear is a bit of a different story, though. It still looks like a Toyota, just not the Innova—that liftgate looks like it was, er, lifted from the RAV4.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

The all-new Zenix sits on 17-inch alloy wheels for the gas variant and 18-inch alloys for this hybrid one. Color options include silver metallic, gray metallic, attitude black or brown mica, and dark steel mica.

Interior

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Inside, the Zenix gets a seven-seat layout with captain seats in the middle. Said captain seats are standard, but hybrid models also get added Ottomans underneath. In addition, the top-spec variant also features brown and black leather inserts across the cabin while the base Zenix only gets fabric trim.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

It may not be visible in the photos, but there’s so much more legroom to work with inside the all-new Zenix. The old Innova had a rear-wheel-drive layout—this new model is built on a new chassis and has a new drivetrain that have all but unlocked tremendous interior space for the MPV.

Engine and specs

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

The biggest highlight of the all-new Zenix is arguably what’s under the hood. It can be spec’d with either a 2.0-liter petrol-powered engine or a hybrid setup.

The former is capable of producing 172hp at 6,600rpm and 205Nm of torque from 4,500-4,900rpm and is mated to a CVT. The latter, meanwhile, comprises a 2.0-liter powertrain paired with an electric motor that together churn out 184hp and 188Nm of torque.

The MPV also gets disc brakes all around. MacPherson struts can be found up front with a torsion beam at the rear.

Extra features

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

The Zenix also gets tons of new tech. Standard for this MPV is the seven-inch digital instrument cluster paired with the 10.1-inch infotainment system. This head unit is complemented by a six-speaker setup and boasts Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Also coming as standard is the reversing camera and the front and rear parking sensors. Opting for the top-of-the-line variant will get you a 360-degree-view camera to go along with Toyota Safety Sense features. That includes a pre-collision system, auto high beam, lane-tracing assist with lane-departure alert, and adaptive cruise control. That’ll also go on top of blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

What do you folks think of the all-new Zenix? Check out more photos of it below, and tell us in the comments what you think. And if you’ve been wondering, Toyota says it will not be discontinuing the diesel-powered Innova in our market just yet. You can read more about that here.

More photos of the all-new Toyota Zenix 2023:

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

