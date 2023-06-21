VIPs, your new ride has arrived: This is the all-new Toyota Alphard

If you have your eyes set on Toyota’s plush van, ready your bank accounts: The all-new Toyota Alphard has just been revealed, alongside the Vellfire.

Trim lines and prices first? These are for the carmaker’s home market of Japan, of course, so the conversions below won’t be representative of local pricing once the model is brought in—expect the “joy of comfortable mobility,” as the press release reads, to come at a price.

Toyota Alphard 2024 variants and prices

Toyota Alphard Z Gasoline 2WD – ¥5,400,000 (P2.1 million)

(P2.1 million) Toyota Alphard Z Gasoline 4WD – ¥5,598,000 (P2.2 million)

(P2.2 million) Toyota Alphard Z Hybrid 2WD – ¥6,200,000 (P2.4 million)

(P2.4 million) Toyota Alphard Z Hybrid E-Four – ¥6,420,000 (P2.5 million)

(P2.5 million) Toyota Alphard Executive Lounge Hybrid E-Four – ¥8,500,000 (P3.3 million)

(P3.3 million) Toyota Alphard Executive Lounge Hybrid E-Four – ¥8,720,000 (P3.4 million)

The Toyota Hybrid System here, which uses a 2.5-liter straight-four as its engine component, generates 247hp. In Executive Lounge trim, the Alphard claims fuel-consumption figures of 17.5km/L for the two-wheel-drive variant and 16.5km/L in E-Four spec.

Toyota is promising “remarkable maneuverability and stability” courtesy of the TNGA-K platform, but for a vehicle like this, the driver’s enjoyment takes a backseat to passenger comfort and convenience. MacPherson struts underpin the front end while the rear gets a double-wishbone setup, and the use of mechanically adjusting shock absorbers, rubber bushings, and “all manner of anti-vibration measures,” this generation achieves a 30% reduction in vibrations versus the outgoing model.

On the Executive Lounge variant, Universal Steps that deploy on both sides approximately 220mm above ground allow for ease of entry and exit. The space between the first and second rows is bigger by 5mm; between the second and third rows, there’s an extra 10mm. Above the passengers, the Super-Long Overhead Console stretching along the center of the ceiling now houses lighting, switchgear, and A/C vents. This means the moonroof is actually split vertically into two and each side can be controlled separately, so passengers wanting to get some shut-eye can stay over on one side if their companions would rather keep the moonroof open on the other.

Because the Alphard will most likely be used to transport some very important people indeed, the latest Toyota Safety Sense features here include Intra-Lane Steering Assist, which applies steering counterforce as needed to keep you within the lines and ensure a smoother drive, and Deceleration Assist at intersections, triggered when you let off the accelerator and flick on the turn signal. Under the Toyota Teammate features is Advanced Park with remote function (activated via a dedicated app), and Advanced Drive—basically radar cruise control and lane tracing assistance—to help reduce driver fatigue in heavy traffic.

As for styling, Toyota has employed what it calls ‘Forceful x Impact Luxury,’ a design theme that it likens to “akin to a fighting bull in full charge.” We can see where it’s going with that, too, just by looking at the exterior, but a more pressing question now: Who among you will be fighting for a unit in the initial allocation, once Toyota Motor Philippines brings this in? Good luck, and may the odds be ever in your favor.

And if you’re looking for a family car that’s a bit easier on the pocket, don’t forget the hybrid Toyota Innova that’s set to debut locally very soon.

More photos of the Toyota Alphard 2024:

