Meet the Alphard’s 'sportier' brother, the all-new Toyota Vellfire

The Alphard has been a surprise global hit for Toyota since it was introduced over 20 years ago. The (not so) minivan was offered in many flavors, from entry-level to luxurious. Of course, what most of us know is the latter version and the even more opulent Lexus LM.

What most don’t know about is the model that sits in between the Alphard—the new generation of which has also just been launched—and the Lexus LM. Of course, JDM enthusiasts know all about the Vellfire, and like the other two vans, it’s all-new for the 2024 model year.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Like the previous generations of the Vellfire, it gets a different front-end treatment from the Alphard. The Vellfire gets a more aggressive front bumper, blacked-out trimmings, and vertical slats on the grille. It also has unique wheel designs that are larger than most Alphard variants. However, unlike before, the two vans have near-identical rear-end designs. The Vellfire benefits from a little more chrome on the back bumper.

Speaking of similarities, the Alphard and the Velfire have nearly the same interiors. That said, both are less of a ‘screenfest’ as the vans still come with a separate housing for the instrument cluster. A large screen sits in the middle of the dash, as one would expect from these models.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Of course, the highlight of the Vellfire is the rear passenger area. Toyota says it prioritized rear occupant comfort for the redesigned Vellfire. Toyota installed something called the Super-Long Overhead Console and concentrated fixtures such as ambient lighting, air-conditioning, and additional storage in the center of the ceiling. All variants of the Vellfire are equipped with ottoman seats, while the range-topping Executive Lounge come with niceties such as power-sliding ottomans (a world first, says Toyota), a multi-operational touch panel, heated leg- and armrests, and massagers.

Toyota says it went the extra mile in making the Vellfire (and Alphard) as comfortable as possible. The chassis is stiffer with more sound deadening materials to create a more silent cabin, and the company says vibrations have been reduced by 30%. The suspension was specifically tuned for comfort, and the shock absorbers adapt to the frequency of vibrations transmitted from the road surface. Exclusive to the Vellfire is a front chassis brace that stiffens up the chassis even more and helps give it sharper handling.

PHOTO BY Toyota

The all-new Toyota Vellfire is equipped with the latest advancements in the Toyota Safety Sense active driver assist systems. It has Proactive Driving Assist that serves as predictive steering during lane changes, along with the ability to slow itself down when turning at an intersection. Remote parking is a first for this model, which should come in handy if the van is parked in tight spots.

There are two engine options available for the Vellfire. Its base engine is a 2.4-liter turbocharged mill straight from the Lexus RX 350. There was no mention of the power figures, but we might be looking ar around 260 to 270hp. The other is a 2.5-liter hybrid that has a total system output of 248hp.

More photos of the Toyota Vellfire 2024:

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

