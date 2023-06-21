Suzuki's Toyota Zenix twin is coming soon and now has a name

Earlier in May, it was reported that the Toyota Innova (dubbed the Zenix in the Philippines) will spawn a Suzuki-badged version. At the time, there was no official announcement from Suzuki, and there was no name for the model yet.

Now, there’s a major update from Suzuki. Not only has the company confirmed its launch, it also has a name, too. At the time, it was suggested that the mystery MPV will carry the name Engage. However, Suzuki India announced its official name as Invicto.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

The Invicto will make its debut in India on July 5, 2023. Bookings and reservations are now open for Indian customers, and the full details will be announced later on. As for the teaser photo, it shows the MPVs side profile with parts of it hidden before the big reveal. That said, the outline of the Suzuki is largely the same as the Zenix, so no surprises there.

PHOTO BY Toyota

With that, we can expect a few exterior trim changes in the Invicto. It could get a different grille, a few tweaks to the front and rear bumpers, and perhaps minor bodywork differences over the Zenix. However, we did notice what appeared to be a red strip on the D-pillar. Suzuki might have added that garnish to give it an XL7-like design.

Engines are unknown at the moment, but the Zenix’s spec sheet should provide answers. However, it is yet to be confirmed if the Invicto will get both gas and hybrid options, stick to gas, or go with full hybrid.

This isn’t the first time Suzuki and Toyota have swapped badges. Toyota and Suzuki have an agreement to build cars for each other in certain parts of the world. Examples of these include the Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Rumion, the Suzuki Celerio and the Toyota Vitz, and the Suzuki Ciaz and Toyota Belta.

