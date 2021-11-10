Car News

The Novitec F8 N-Largo Spider is limited to just 15 units

Its power is tuned up to 807hp
by Greg Potts | 2 hours ago
PHOTO: Novitec
Ferrari
Ferrari F8 Spider

According to German tuner Novitec, only 15 examples of the F8 N-Largo Spider that you see here will ever exist. That’s despite the fact that its F8 Tributo-based coupe (which was also limited to 15 cars) sold out within “just a few days” of its launch.

Anyway, most of what was done to the coupe is also present in the drop-top. That means a new ECU and an Inconel exhaust up power to 807hp, whilst the 0-100kph time drops to a ridiculous 2.6 seconds. Despite the lack of a roof, Novitec reckons the top speed is still somewhere in excess of 340kph, too. 

There are forged Vossen wheels (21-inches up front and 22-inches at the rear), ‘high-end’ paint finishes like the lovely purple here and—oh yeah—a massive widebody kit that makes the F8 Spider 211cm wide at the rear axle. 

What do we think of Novitec’s work, Internet?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

