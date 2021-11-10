The Novitec F8 N-Largo Spider is limited to just 15 units

According to German tuner Novitec, only 15 examples of the F8 N-Largo Spider that you see here will ever exist. That’s despite the fact that its F8 Tributo-based coupe (which was also limited to 15 cars) sold out within “just a few days” of its launch.

Anyway, most of what was done to the coupe is also present in the drop-top. That means a new ECU and an Inconel exhaust up power to 807hp, whilst the 0-100kph time drops to a ridiculous 2.6 seconds. Despite the lack of a roof, Novitec reckons the top speed is still somewhere in excess of 340kph, too.