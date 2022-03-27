The Overland-E Gen2 all-terrain EV looks like a lot of fun

This is the Overland-E Gen2, a car that its makers describe as “a ground-up designed, electric all-terrain vehicle.”

Looks like it could be a fun little way to get around, doesn’t it? Overland-E has some form with this type of thing, too—founder Arron Rawding has been building similar-looking, air-cooled Volkswagen Beetle-based Overlanders since 2017.

PHOTO BY Overland-E

There aren’t too many technical details available for the new Overland-E just yet, although apparently, the plan is for a 1,200km range on a single charge. And that’s not a typo.

No word on what size or type of battery will provide such a humongous range, and we don’t know whether the Gen2 would get two- or four-wheel drive. Looks good, at least.

PHOTO BY Overland-E

Oh, and if you’re wondering why there are two slightly different cars up there—you’ll be able to have your Overland-E in either ‘Urban’ or ‘Explorer’ trim. They’re both fairly self-explanatory, with the former getting rear seats and “a more refined, luxurious interior” and the latter equipped with a winch, a fully-waterproof interior, and many spotlights.

More as we have it...

PHOTO BY Overland-E

PHOTO BY Overland-E

PHOTO BY Overland-E

PHOTO BY Overland-E

PHOTO BY Overland-E

PHOTO BY Overland-E

PHOTO BY Overland-E

PHOTO BY Overland-E

PHOTO BY Overland-E

PHOTO BY Overland-E

PHOTO BY Overland-E

