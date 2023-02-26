The 2023 Peugeot 508 wants to make executive cars sexy again

Peugeot has revealed the latest iteration of a car a few of you would actually consider: A non-German executive sedan. Welcome to the new (read: facelifted) – and still very appealing – Peugeot 508 sedan and wagon.

And that face has indeed been lifted. Peugeot is keen to emphasize the integration of the grille into the “volume” of the bumper with the new brand crest at the heart of it all. The effect is to almost do away with the entire concept of a front grille, leaving just those very narrow, angry eyes and Peugeot’s trademark ‘claw’ pattern running down the sides.

There are LED lights, standard-fit across the new 508 range, designed “to sport a feline look, sharper than ever before on a Peugeot”. They’re single-piece items and complement a new rear light signature also made of LEDs. There are many, many LEDs.

Other important updates include the badges covering the 2023 508, which are all new and have been updated with new typography. Three new colours are available (white, blue and ‘titanium’ grey) from seven in total. Wheels too are of a new design, 18in aluminum items named ‘Epherra’ that feature a diamond pattern.

Subtle but effective tweaks externally, but then Peugeot never had to rewrite the 508’s entire philosophy because it’s one of the better-looking big sedans and wagons on sale today, which most of you clearly admire… before eventually going for something German.

Which is a shame because it’s a good car, and this new version carries the essential goodness over. There remain three trim levels – Allure, GT and Peugeot Sport Engineered (the latter being the halo, sporty one) – taking in a pair of front-drive hybrid drivetrains (150hp/180hp petrol engine + 81kW e-motor), three purely ICE options across two turbo-gas and one diesel, and the 4WD 360hp PSE hybrid. That latter car uses the energy management system from the cool 9X8 racer, FYI.

The i-Cockpit remains a love-it or can’t-see-it affair, and this refreshed car features a new crest on the steering wheel and new display modes for the 12in screen. It’s still a cracking cabin offering something genuinely exciting and different, mind. Much driving assistance is of course on offer, there are new interior upholstery options and – perhaps most importantly of all - three new massage programmes from eight available.

Reckon this new face can steal sales away from the Germans?

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.