MIAS 2023: Peugeot previews e-2008 and launches Active variants for 3008, 5008

Will electric vehicles soon be part of Peugeot’s local stable? Nothing’s been confirmed yet, but at the 2023 Manila International Auto Show, the French carmaker is giving us a taste of its “upcoming electrification initiative for the market.”

The Peugeot e-2008 is the highlight of the brand’s display at MIAS 2023, which runs from April 13 to 16. Here’s what awaits showgoers at the Peugeot booth this weekend.

Peugeot e-2008 preview for PH market

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

First launched in 2019, the e-2008 underwent a refresh in 2021 . Its current output figures are 134hp and 260Nm of torque courtesy of a single electric motor, and range of up to 345km per full charge of the 50kWh battery.

“The Peugeot e-2008 taking centerstage at our MIAS display is intended to give our customers a preview of the future with Peugeot,” says Maricar Parco, brand head of Peugeot Philippines. “It is a symbol of our goal to give as many people as possible access to electrified mobility.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Again, the carmaker has yet to confirm when the e-2008 or any other electric Peugeot model will be available for sale locally, but the company’s electrification efforts are in full swing to meet its target of having a 100% fully-electric lineup in Europe by 2030.

“We aim to become an industry leader in the fight against climate change, achieve net zero carbon emissions globally by 2038, and introduce more than 75 [battery electric vehicles] by 2030,” says Daniel Gonzalez, COO for ASEAN and geeneral distributors at Stellantis. “To achieve this, we have a substantial electrified product lineup coming soon.”

NEWS STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

What is Honda launching at this year’s Makina Moto Show?

Lexus shows off a teaser for the next-gen LM

Active variants for the 3008 and the 5008

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

What Peugeot now has available for our market is an expanded range for the 3008 and the 5008. Both models now come in two variants: Active and Allure.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Compared with the existing Allure spec, the new Active trim does not have the following features: automatic front door lighting, ambeint lighting, wireless charging, sunroof, lane-keep assist, and blind-spot monitoring. It also gets a simpler LED head- and taillights instead of a full LED units, and body-color side versus chrome mirror caps. Inside, the head unit is an eight-inch touchscreen versus the Allure’s 10-inch display, and the seats are wrapped in fabric instead of leather.

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

Peugeot 3008 2023 variants and prices

Peugeot 3008 Active – P2,090,000 Peugeot 3008 Allure – P2,255,000

Peugeot 5008 2023 variants and prices

Peugeot 5008 Active – P2,275,000 Peugeot 5008 Allure – P2,435,000

ALSO READ:

The Peugeot XP400 will be launched at the 2023 Makina Moto Show

The new CFMoto 800 NK could be launched at the 2023 Makina Moto Show

The 3008, the 5008, and the regular gasoline-powered 2008 are available for test drive at MIAS. Car buyers can also look into the low-interest financing plans being offered in partnership with Security Bank, and inquire about the additional discounts on all vehicle reservations made at MIAS or any Peugeot dealership from April 13 to 16.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Speaking of dealerships, Peugeot Philippines has confirmed the opening of five new dealer locations (Bulacan, Makati, Manila Bay, Pasig, and Santa Rosa in Laguna) this second quarter of 2023, with the goal of having 18 showrooms and service centers by the end of December to sustain its 285% year-on-year sales growth in 2022. The carmaker has also tapped Eurorepar Car Service as its maintenance parts supplier to ensure reliable and reasonably priced after-sales services to customers.