Take a look at the next generation of Peugeots

Have a little look at the seven silhouettes up above. They apparently represent the future of Peugeot, and the good news is that at least three of them look like they won’t be a variation on the SUV/crossover theme. Hurrah!

All of the above sketches share the same face, too. We already knew that Peugeot wanted its recent Inception concept car to influence its next generation of EVs, and the three-claw headlight designs above confirm that.

We do have more information from Peugeot on what some of those cars could be. We’re told that the brand’s E-LION project will see it become 100% electric in Europe by 2030 and that in the next two years we’ll see five new EVs. Those include the E-308 and the E-308 SW wagon, as well as the E-408, the E-3008, and the E-5008.

Want more random details? Well, the E-3008 will be revealed in the second half of 2023 and will apparently have a range of up to 700km. That’ll be based on Stellantis’ new STLA Medium platform. The E-5008 will follow shortly after.

What do we think of future Peugeots then, Internet?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

