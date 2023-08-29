This recreated Porsche 914 is actually a restomodded 400hp Cayman S

A company called Fifteen Eleven Design has revealed a new car that celebrates an old entry-level one which, when new, was underpowered and not enormously successful. Welcome then, to a very-not-entry-level-anymore recreation of the Porsche 914, first previewed back in 2021.

Said company in charge of the build is the ‘prestige’ arm of WRC team Mellors Elliot Motorsport, who’ve been involved in various other restomods to date. Though there’s not much ‘resto’ in this mod.

Because it takes the 2005 ‘987’ Porsche Cayman S as its base, complete with its mid-mounted 3.8-liter six-pot boxer engine. We’re told this engine has been heavily reworked, deploying such luminaries as steel internals and forged pistons, plus a new ECU and power management system.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

License of driver in viral road rage video suspended; could be permanently revoked

Quezon City government promises protection to cyclist in viral road rage incident

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Fifteen Eleven Design

That results in between 380hp and 400hp, which is more than three times the performance of the original Porsche/VW 914 (’twas a joint venture when both companies wanted an ‘entry-level’ model).

The sixer’s matched up to a six-speed manual gearbox, while the chassis itself has been upgraded with three-way adjustable coilovers—“usually found on World Rally Cars”—along with Porsche Brembo discs and calipers. Naturally, there’s a new bespoke stainless steel exhaust system, 18-inch Fuchs wheels, and sticky tires.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

PHOTO BY Fifteen Eleven Design

Looks exactly how you’d imagine a modern version of the 914 too, thanks to carbon-fibrer body panels. Though there have been obvious tweaks: a subtly widened footprint and a bumper and bonnet redesign for better cooling. A rear ducktail spoiler. LED headlights and Moby Dick driving lights, too.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Fifteen Eleven Design

Fifteen Eleven has also decked out the spartan, commendably minimalist cabin with Recaros and lots of leather and redesigned the bulkhead for better legroom. All in, a much better offering than the original car.

Oh, and each one is, of course, bespoke to each customer, available in either LHD or RHD.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Fifteen Eleven Design

“The Fifteen Eleven Design Porsche 914 has taken longer than we expected but it's not an exaggeration to say that we have strived for and delivered perfection in every area of the build; that of course takes time,” said Fifteen Eleven boss Ben Mellors.

“It’s stunning to look at, but also to drive and we are proud to have brought together some of the latest technologies available, alongside some tried and tested classic elements to produce the ultimate Restomod for both driving experience and aesthetics.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

No word on price, but one suspects that won’t be ‘entry-level’ either.

PHOTO BY Fifteen Eleven Design

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.