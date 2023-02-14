Meet Ram’s first electric pickup truck: the 1500 REV

Earlier this year, Ram showed off the 1500 Revolution BEV Concept as a preview of the all-electric pickup that would enter production in 2024. And now, in an advert during an apparently important game of American football, it has unveiled the one you can actually buy.

Yep, welcome one and all to the all-new Ram 1500 REV. Essentially all we have right now are these images and the news that it’ll be built on Stellantis’ new STLA Frame platform. Range, power, battery size, etc. are all yet to be confirmed, but the Revolution concept did feature twin motors for four-wheel drive and 350kW fast charging, so those two details may make it to production.

We know there will be a large frunk too, as well as many screens on the inside and a light-up Ram logo up front. Still, despite the lack of info, customer reservations are now officially open. What do we think, folks?

More photos of the Ram 1500 REV:

