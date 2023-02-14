Car News

Meet Ram’s first electric pickup truck: the 1500 REV

by Greg Potts | 5 hours ago
Ram 1500 REV
PHOTO: Ram

Earlier this year, Ram showed off the 1500 Revolution BEV Concept as a preview of the all-electric pickup that would enter production in 2024. And now, in an advert during an apparently important game of American football, it has unveiled the one you can actually buy.

Ram 1500 REV

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
It’s official: The all-new 2023 Toyota Wigo makes its world debut
Report: Toyota is bringing back the Tamaraw in PH

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Yep, welcome one and all to the all-new Ram 1500 REV. Essentially all we have right now are these images and the news that it’ll be built on Stellantis’ new STLA Frame platform. Range, power, battery size, etc. are all yet to be confirmed, but the Revolution concept did feature twin motors for four-wheel drive and 350kW fast charging, so those two details may make it to production.

We know there will be a large frunk too, as well as many screens on the inside and a light-up Ram logo up front. Still, despite the lack of info, customer reservations are now officially open. What do we think, folks?

More photos of the Ram 1500 REV:

Ram 1500 REV

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Recommended Videos

Ram 1500 REV

Ram 1500 REV

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Ram 1500 REV

Ram 1500 REV

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Ram 1500 REV

Ram 1500 REV

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Ram 1500 REV

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Read Next
VW PH to challenge mini-crossover segment with P1.098-M Cross Santana
View other articles about:
Recommended Videos
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Ram

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱