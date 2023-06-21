Where have all the buttons gone? Facelifted Range Rover Evoque has no interior buttons

JLR has revealed the new design of the Range Rover Evoque. In a press release with more footnotes than a PhD thesis, this compact SUV has been refreshed and—drumroll, please—there are no massive changes.

This mild hybrid with a 14.9kWh battery is now capable of around 60km of pure electric range in official tests, though Land Rover cites 48km of real-world range. The P300e electric hybrid powertrain combines the three-cylinder Ingenium engine with an 80kW motor. Land Rover reckons that setup only puts out 31g/km of CO2 emissions on longer journeys.

To make those longer journeys shorter, rapid-charging capacity means the advanced battery will go from 0-80% state of charge in only 30 minutes, recharging fully on a 7kW charge point in two hours. Bear in mind, it’s a pretty small battery.

Outside, there’s a new grille, fancy new daytime running lights, and, just like on the last iteration, deployable handles. Pixel LED headlights, to a count of 67, enable a precisely controlled intelligent matrix feature, and to the rear, the LEDs create a super-red hue that apparently improves visibility.

Inside, the Evoque’s a bit more roomy. It was pretty minimalist before, but now it has everything has been stripped back. Gone are the separate climate buttons. The facelift features an 11.4-inch curved touchscreen to house the Pivi Pro infotainment and Alexa voice control. Dual SIM integration means you can have a 4G/5G data connection directly from the car.

Some drivers might be sad to learn of virtual sidebars with multifunctional controls and shortcuts to frequently used menus. But helpfully, Land Rover has configured the Welcome screen, what it terms its ‘Pre-Drive menu’ with everything you might need before starting a journey, such as the window demisters and heated seats.

The brand boasts that 80% of the functionality in the cabin can be done within two taps from the home screen. But for customers dedicated to their mobile ecosystems, there’s wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The suite of cameras for driver assistance, remote updates, and companion app continue to help the Evoque compete when it comes to sophisticated connected tech.

Land Rover is keen to emphasize the extensive testing it's done on the leather-free interior, exposing the Kvadrat—no, not the newest addition to the Ikea family of wardrobes, but the vegan-friendly wool blend upholstery—to days of abrasive wear and sunlight intensity to simulate years of use. The fact it’s been used suggests the fabric has stood the test of, er, not so much time. The brand also tells us there’s a fancy air filtration tech to help driver alertness.

The Evoque S, Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, and Autobiography trims remain. Customers can also pick from a choice of colors, contrast roof options, and wheels up to 21 inches.

Priced from £40,080—a£5,000 increase over the preceding version—the Evoque is now available to order.

Prof. Gerry McGovern OBE, chief creative officer at JLR, said: “Range Rover Evoque’s unique personality has put its indelible mark on the automotive landscape. Its sophisticated design and timeless sense of modernity continues to strike that all important emotional chord.”

More photos of the Range Rover Evoque 2024:

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.