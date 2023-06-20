The new tech-laden Mercedes-Benz E-Class wagon is here

Mercedes-Benz has pulled the wraps off the wagon version of its new sixth-generation E-Class that we first saw back in April. The new car is basically the same, only with more trunk—looks all right, with new rear lights that have the Mercedes logo inside them. As we know, Merc is all about the subtlety these days.

That trunk is what you came here for, so let’s get the proper bit of excitement out of the way. The new E-Class wagon offers you a whopping 615 liters of space with the seats up and a cavernous 1,830 liters with them knocked down. Take our deposit money now, please. Go for the PHEV version (which is a surprisingly practical driving option, with up to 100km of range) and you lose a bit of space—460/1,675 liters on offer there. You can access all of that lovely space via a powered tailgate that will be fitted as standard.

The car is 22mm longer in the wheelbase than the outgoing fifth-generation E-Class—Merc says it has popped the extra room in the back so that rear passengers are more comfortable, so that’s nice. An extra 28mm of width means extra elbow room, too.

Not that front passengers are suffering at all—the E-Class wagon gets the new MBUX Superscreen (not the Hyperscreen, note, you have to go much fancier in the Mercedes range to deserve one of those) setup, which means whoever is in the passenger seat can watch films or telly on the go. Make sure the driver doesn’t look over, though—a camera sensor will pause whatever’s happening on the screen so they can’t get distracted. The system won’t run if there’s no one sitting there, either.

Now we’re not saying that we despair at the state of the world, but we’re saying that the new E-Class wagon comes with new third-party app functionality on its central touchscreen that means you can play Angry Birds, take a Zoom call, or watch TikTok videos. Just what the automotive experience has been missing. The central part of the dash even has a selfie camera built in as part of the MBUX Superscreen. Oh, the humanity.

The tech onslaught continues with the new Digital Vehicle Key, which means you can open up the E-Class wagon with your iPhone (11 or later) or Apple Watch (6 or later). Anyone else will have to use the actual key like a chump.

Specs and model lineup are yet to be confirmed, but in the UK, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class wagon will come with a 2.0-liter gasoline option, a 2.0-liter diesel, or a plug-in hybrid gasoline powertrain that uses the same 2.0-liter engine. The E200 has 200hp and does 0-100kph in 7.8sec, the E220d has 195hp and does the 0-100kph run in 7.9secs. The E300e mixes it up by producing 308hp thanks to the 127hp e-motor for a particularly effervescent 0-100kph time of 6.5secs.

All of the standard diesel and gasoline models will come with mild hybrid tech, plus the E-Class wagon will be available from launch with that PHEV powertrain option. Merc says it’s going to add a diesel PHEV powertrain soon. Got a caravan? The E-Class wagon will tow up 2,100kg of braked trailer. We’ve no idea which engine will do that—you’ll just have to guess.

More photos of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class wagon:

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.