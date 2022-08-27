The Ruf Bergmeister was inspired by classic Porsches racers

Internet, say hello to Project RBS. Actually, there’s no need for codenames now that this bonkers speedster has been officially unveiled to the world. So, say hello to the Ruf Bergmeister.

Quite the thing, isn’t it? Ruf says its latest throwback model is inspired by retro Porsche racers and hillclimbers (hence the brilliant name—Bergmeister translates to ‘mountain master’) such as the 906, the 909 Bergspyder, and the 718 RS 60 Spyder.

We don’t have too many technical details after its surprise launch at The Quail during Monterey Car Week, but we do know that the Bergmeister was designed by ex-Porsche scribbler Tony Hatter and that all the body panels are carbon fiber. Should be a bit of a lightweight then.

Ruf says it “combines the best of classic design and modern engineering in a package ready to master both road and track,” and we know that mounted out back is a dry sump, air-cooled 3.6-liter turbocharged flat-six making 450hp and 599Nm of torque.

There’s a six-speed manual gearbox too (hurrah!), plus that gloriously simple Alcantara-clad cockpit with just a dash of retro houndstooth fabric thrown in for good measure. We’re very much enjoying the exposed rear end, too.

More as we have it...

Photos of the Ruf Bergmeister

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

