Live out your ‘F&F’ fantasies with this Speedkore Dodge Charger replica

Wisconsin-based tuning outfit SpeedKore has unveiled its 2021 showpiece: a 707hp mid-engined custom Dodge Charger that’s a road-going replica of the mid-engined custom Charger doing business up on the big screen in Fast and Furious 9. You may have heard of that last thing.

This thing, however, you may not have. It’s one of the company’s “most extreme builds to date,” according to boss Jim Kacmarcik. It’s even nicknamed ‘Hellacious.’ Though, now we mention ‘Hell’...

It’s got a Hellcat 6.2-liter V8 mounted between the axles in a custom-built SpeedKore frame that incorporates double-wishbones front and back. The shocks are said to be ‘track-focused,’ too, while that V8 is matched to a six-speed Lamborghini Gallardo manual gearbox—just like in the movie—attempting to send 707hp and 880Nm of torque to the rear wheels.

There’s a custom exhaust and a high-performance radiator, a high-performance intercooler, and a 2.4-liter supercharger. Expect speed. Attempting to slow it down are six-piston calipers up front (four at the back, all hidden behind 18-inch center-lock HRE wheels). Attempting to slide this thing gracefully around your racetrack of choice is a hydraulic hand brake.

As we’ve mentioned here, SpeedKore built the movie Charger fully out of carbon fiber—only the roof panel remained. Same story here, with a bespoke wide-body styled by Sean Smith. It’s finished in matte-black paint and gets a suitably menacing interior, too: racing seats, classic gauges, an aluminum dash, and a roll cage.

“We wanted to bring the movie magic of F9 to life,” Kacmarcik added. Quite the thing, you’ll agree.

