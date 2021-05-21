Would an electric Jeep from the future look anything like these sketches?

The FCA-Peugeot merger may already be complete, but it appears the annual Drive to Design contest continues under Stellantis.

For this year’s competition, the participating young artists were tasked to design an ‘electrified Jeep vehicle of the future’ within a 10-week period. The entries were then judged by members of the Stellantis North America design team, and according to them, these are the top three submissions.

The main image above shows the winning concept design by Vincent Piaskowski, a 12th-grader from Michigan, who was coincidentally the competition’s third-placer in 2019 and second-placer in 2020. This year’s second-place entry, the orange concept below, was submitted by Rocco Morales, a 10th-grader who is also from Michigan. Rounding out the top three is the concept designed by Alex Wang, a 12th-grader from California (final image).

PHOTO BY Jeep

“What’s exciting about this competition now is that we’re seeing previous students enter, but with notable improvements from the previous years,” said Mark Trostle, head of Ram Trucks and Mopar exterior design for Stellantis. “Students are digging deep and focusing their attention not only on the details, but the thought process of automotive design. It’s encouraging and exciting to see young artists take this competition seriously.

PHOTO BY Jeep

“Since the contest began, we’ve been able to help young artists establish a career path in automotive design. We’ve employed previous contestants as summer interns, and today, one of our former winners is working in the Ram Truck interior design studio. It’s rewarding to our team to be able to make an impact on someone’s career.”

So, if you had to pick, which of these designs would you like to see Jeep actually build?

