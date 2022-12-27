Car News

Subaru will be showing off an Impreza STI prototype at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon

Any STI fans here?
by Drei Laurel | Just now
Image of Subaru's TAS display
PHOTO: Subaru
Subaru

Subaru fans who’ll be dropping by the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon are in for a major treat—especially those who are fond of the Impreza.

The Japanese carmaker has announced that it will be showing off an Impreza prototype clad in Subaru Tecnica International (STI) parts. Obviously, no photos of the vehicle are available yet. But if the brand’s previous concepts and prototypes are anything to go by, you can expect something relatively gnarly in the looks department.

What we do have an image of is Subaru’s other 2023 TAS display, a new Levorg STI Sport prototype based on the Levorg STI R EX. First impressions? It’s a balanced look that’s equal parts aggressive and sporty, and those wheels look pretty nice. We can’t wait to see more of this next year.

Image of Subaru's TAS display

Motorsport fans will also be happy to know Subaru will have this department covered, too. The Subaru BRZ GT300 from the 2022 Super GT Series is dropping by. The same goes for the WRX NBR Challenge and WRX Rally Challenge as well.

Other displays worth mentioning include concept versions of the Subaru Raiz..er, we mean Rex, and Crosstrek.

Tell us which of these TAS displays you’re looking forward to the most and why in the comments section.

