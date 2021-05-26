The Subaru Levorg receives the JNCAP Best Award 2020

After winning the Japan Car of the Year in 2020, the Subaru is now adding yet another accolade to the Levorg’s list of achievements: the Japan New Car Assessment Program (JNCAP) Best Award 2020.

The all-new Levorg, which was unveiled back in August 2020, garnered a five-star safety rating from the JNCAP. It received A-rank evaluations in both collision safety and preventive safety performance, scoring 96.91 out of 100 and 82 out of 82 in the two categories, respectively. It also got a perfect score in the automatic accident emergency call system category.

In total, the Levorg got a score of 186.91 out of 190, which ended up as the highest among all five-star-rated vehicles last year, earning it JNCAP’s Best Award 2020.

Subaru said in its press release that it will continue to enhance safety through its technologies as it works toward achieving zero fatal road accidents by 2030.

Thoughts on this, readers? If you want to take a more detailed look at the JNCAP’s evaluation of the Subaru Levorg, you can check out the full assessment by clicking these blue words.

