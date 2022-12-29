Someone in Subaru’s design department really likes black plastic cladding

Black plastic cladding? When it comes to cars, you either love or hate the stuff. If you plan on reading further, we hope it’s the former that applies.

Subaru has released new images of its upcoming 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon display, and we finally get a proper look at the brand’s Boost Gear concepts for the all-new Crosstrek and Rex.

Not familiar with the models? Well, the Crosstrek is essentially the XV (or was, until the carmaker decided to ditch the two-letter moniker entirely) and the Rex is a Subified Toyota Raize.

PHOTO BY Subaru

Based on the images, someone at Subaru is clearly a big fan of matte black plastic cladding. This is especially obvious on the Crosstrek, which has it plastered all over its face, wheel arches and fenders, and sides. The vehicle even gets a two-tone black and grey exterior finish to match the stuff.

The add-ons successfully give the concept a very rugged appearance, and the theme is built on further with new wheels, sidesteps, a roof-mounted LED light bar, and a roof rack. Personally, though? The plastic might be a bit much.

Things are toned down considerably once we move on to the Rex. This unit gets a new grille design, aftermarket wheels finished in gloss black, blue mudguards and accents, and a two-tone color scheme similar to the Crosstrek’s.

So, what’s your verdict? Did Subaru get this right or did the brand go slightly overboard with the plastic? Chime in.

