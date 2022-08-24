Subaru PH is offering up to P210k off on the XV this month

Local Subaru distributor Motor Image Pilipinas (MIP) has just rolled out its newest promo for August, just before the ‘-ber’ months begin. Through MIP’s August Rainy Day Deals, the company is making the XV crossover and the Evoltis SUV more attainable through flexible deals and discounts.

The Subaru XV 2.0 i-S EyeSight CVT variant that stickers for P1,908,000 can be had for as low as P20,710 per month. If that’s not the right deal, you can opt to pay down payment for as low as P269,000 instead. Paying in cash, meanwhile, will entail outright cash discounts of as much as P210,000.

PHOTO BY Motor Image Pilipinas

As for the Evoltis, the 2.4 Touring EyeSight CVT trim with a P3,480,000 SRP can be acquired through a zero-interest plan on a 12-month term with 40% down payment. As much as P100,000 in cash discounts are also available for this model.

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

Those who schedule a test drive will receive Subaru merchandise. As for those who end up buying any unit via straight cash payments, they can get their brand-new vehicles just a week after securing their purchases. This promo runs until the end of August.

