All-new Suzuki Alto K10 debuts with a new 1.0-liter engine that does up to 24.9km/L

Suzuki Philippines already has both the Celerio and the S-Presso in its stable. But now that the carmaker has launched the all-new Alto K10 in India, we can’t help but wonder if this should replace one of the two hatchbacks in our market. Or, you know, just add to the growing hatch lineup altogether. Wouldn’t that be something?

Anyway, back to the car. The all-new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 debuts with modern styling, updated tech, and a more powerful and fuel-efficient powertrain. Up front, the Alto bears a much cleaner look. Gone are the chrome strip and the solid black plastic trim on the grille. All that’s left is the large mesh grille, a small air intake on the front bumper, the Suzuki badge, and similarly shaped headlights.

It’s standard affordable-hatchback stuff on the sides and at the rear. The back actually looks a lot like the Celerio, only the Alto K10 sports a different taillight design and its bumper on this end looks a lot flatter.

Inside, the Alto K10 shares a lot of similarities with its Celerio and S-Presso stablemates. For starters, the Alto’s tiller is very familiar, and its dashboard and center console appear to be patterned after that of the two other hatchbacks. The power window controls on the Alto are also found on the dash.

There’s a lot of plastic here, of course, with two-tone fabric seats. Suzuki claims the new layout maximizes knee space in the front row and legroom in the second row.

Under the hood of the all-new Alto K10 is a next-gen K-series 1.0-liter gasoline engine that generates 66hp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. For comparison, that’s significantly more powerful and is 200cc bigger than the old Philippine-spec Alto’s powertrain. The Alto K10’s new mill can be mated to either a five-speed manual or Suzuki’s automatic gear shift (AGS) transmission—the former supposedly does 24.39km/L, the latter 24.9km/L.

The new Alto boasts dual front airbags, ABS with electronic brakeforce distribution, rear parking sensors, and auto door locks. It comes equipped with a seven-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a four-speaker setup, steering-wheel-mounted controls, and a digital speedometer on the instrument cluster.

Tell us, then—would you change up the local Suzuki lineup with the all-new Alto K10? Or would you be fine adding yet another hatchback to the stable?

More photos of the all-new Suzuki Alto K10:

